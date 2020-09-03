UrduPoint.com
Labour Deptt Issues 115 Challans For Violating Minimum Wage Act

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Rawalpindi Labour Department has issued 115 challans to shopkeepers, hotels, factory owners and others for violating the Minimum Wage Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Labour Department has issued 115 challans to shopkeepers, hotels, factory owners and others for violating the Minimum Wage Act.

According to Director Labour Department Rawalpindi Division Fazal Hussain, the challans have been submitted to the local civil court.

The crackdown against violators of minimum wage rules was launched on the directives of Secretary Labour and Human Resources, Punjab, Muhammad Amir Jan and Director General Labour Welfare, Faisal Nisar Chaudhry.

He said, many business centres have been issued challans for violating the minimum wage fixed by the government.

To a question he said that a violator was generally imposed fine amounting to Rs20,000 and warned of legal action.

He said, the Labour Department team conducted raids at various shops, cash and carry, fast food outlets, hotels, electronic shops and other commercial centres.

