RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday disposed of petition after hearing government's opinion regarding missing Baloch student of Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

A Baloch student had filed a petition on May 11, 2022, for the disappearance of his cousin Feroz Ahmed.

At the outset of hearing, the Assistant Attorney-General Saqlain Haider told the Court that a joint investigation team had been constituted while Missing Persons Commission was also hearing the case, on which LHC Justice Mr Muhammad Tariq ruled that "a case of the same nature cannot be heard on two different forums at the same time".

At this, the LHC bench disposed of the petition.