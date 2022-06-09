UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Disposes Of The Petition Of Arid University's Missing Student

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Lahore High Court disposes of the petition of Arid University's missing student

The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday disposed of petition after hearing government's opinion regarding missing Baloch student of Agriculture University Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday disposed of petition after hearing government's opinion regarding missing Baloch student of Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

A Baloch student had filed a petition on May 11, 2022, for the disappearance of his cousin Feroz Ahmed.

At the outset of hearing, the Assistant Attorney-General Saqlain Haider told the Court that a joint investigation team had been constituted while Missing Persons Commission was also hearing the case, on which LHC Justice Mr Muhammad Tariq ruled that "a case of the same nature cannot be heard on two different forums at the same time".

At this, the LHC bench disposed of the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Missing Persons Lahore High Court Agriculture Student Rawalpindi Same Saqlain Haider May Government Court

Recent Stories

Cement industry is under pressure since beginning ..

Cement industry is under pressure since beginning of FY 2022: Economic Survey

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offers condolence

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offers condolence

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

1 minute ago
 KP CM condoles martyrdom of Rescue official in Sha ..

KP CM condoles martyrdom of Rescue official in Shangla incident

1 minute ago
 Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion ..

Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion in 3 quarters: Economic Survey ..

4 minutes ago
 Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's extern ..

Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's external sector perform well

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.