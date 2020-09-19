UrduPoint.com
LCCI Holds Seminar On 'Business Transformation In 2020'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Small and medium scale businesses these days remain busy in managing day-to-day affairs and cannot pay enough attention on maximizing asset efficiency which holds the real key of success.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh during a seminar on 'Business Transformation in 2020' arranged by the LCCI standing Committee on Women Empowerment in collaboration with Management Business Excellence Consultancy on Saturday.

The LCCI President said these factors were widely covered under management courses that require sufficient time and efforts to get proper hold on them. He added the objective of the seminar was to train entrepreneurs for setting organizations goals and at the same time enabling them to streamline business standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to achieve financial goals.

Irfan Iqbal Shiekh said the seminar aims at guiding the participants as to how they can ensure solid governance system in their companies.

He assured that the Lahore Chamber would continue to respond positively to any initiative taken in the best interest of business community.

LCCI Executive Committee Member and Convener of Standing Committee on Women Empowerment Uzma Shahid said the main objective of the seminar was to educate the LCCI members on procedures for building their businesses and organizations effectively.

Abdul Rehman Arif talked about the practices of organization developmentand productivity improvement while Usman Barkat gave a detailedpresentation on leading practices of revenue growth and supply chain.

