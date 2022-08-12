UrduPoint.com

Legend Olympian Mati Ullah Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Legend Olympian Mati Ullah passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Legend Olympian hockey player, Mati Ullah Khan has passed away after a prolonged ailment.

He as a member of Pakistan National Hockey Team played four Olympics and several international matches and earn good name and fame across the world.

Mati Ullah Khan was uncle of legend hockey players- Sami Ullah Khan and Kalim Ullah Khan. He was suffering from heart disease for long time and recently was admitted to Cardiac Center at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He as a member of Pakistan National Hockey Team played several international hockey matches in several countries. He also participated in four Olympics hockey matches.

Due to dynamic performance in hockey sports, he was given title of "Flying Horse" and earned international fame. He was awarded gold medal in an international hockey match. He was also conferred upon "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz" by the Government of Pakistan.

Khan was suffering from heart and other diseases for long time and recently was admitted to Cardiac Center at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Mr. Taimoor Sameen Khan, the Secretary of District Hockey Association Bahawalpur said that it was Mr. Khan who played remarkable role in won of Pakistan National Hockey Team in Olympics of Room in Italy in 1960, in which Pakistan obtained Gold Medal. He participated in four Olympics games in different countries, he added.

He said that Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased would be offered at the ground of Government S-E Post Graduate College, University Chowk Bahawalpur.

Olympian hockey players-Rashid Mahmood and Umar Bhutta and other international hockey players including Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Zahid and others expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Khan. They prayed for eternal rest of the departed soul. Late Khan left a widow and two sons.

A large number of citizens, especially hockey fans reached his residence. They remembered the sports services of Khan for the country. Khan also played role of senior hockey instructor for new hockey players at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur for many years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Victoria Bahawalpur Italy Gold Olympics Post From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

35 minutes ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

47 minutes ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

3 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.