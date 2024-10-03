LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in a case of torching police vehicles during the May 9 protests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in a case of torching police vehicles during the May 9 protests.

The division bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and announced the verdict after the completion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioner's counsel argued that despite the passage of 18 months, the police had failed to provide any evidence against his client. He submitted that his client was nominated based on supplementary statements, whereas he was not directly involved in the case. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail and requested the court to dismiss the petition.