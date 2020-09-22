UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Of Tehreek-i-Taliban Suspects In BB Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:13 PM

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant of Tehreek-i-Taliban suspects in BB murder case

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the two accused for not appearing before the court in Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the two accused for not appearing before the court in Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto murder case.

The bench, comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram heard the case.

While hearing the appeals of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the court expressed annoyance over the absence of two accused Sher Zaman and Aitzaz shah who were acquitted by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on August 31,2017 from the charges of involvement in the murder of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The court also ordered the Regional Police Officer and City Police officer to give detailed report of the other three accused Rafaqat Hussain,Hussnain Gul and Abdulrasheed while presence of Sher Zaman and Aitzaz Shah must be ensured on next hearing .

Sher Zaman and Aitzaz Shah had been acquitted by the ATC on surety bonds while the three others Rafaqat Hussain, Hussnain Gul and Abdulrasheed failed to provide surety bonds and were under Judicial custody.

The petitioner's counsel former Governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khosa asked the court to bring back the former President General Pervez Mushraff in the country who was declared absconder by the ATC in the BB murder case and award him death sentence.

Earlier,the PPP counsel had filed three appeals in the LHC against the verdict of an anti-terrorist court, which was announced on August 31.

In the first appeal the PPP counsel had asked the court to announce a punishment for retired Gen Pervez Musharraf in accordance with the criminal code.

In second appeal, the court had been requested to change the sentence given to the police officers involved in the case to death penalty as according to law, the punishment for murder was the death sentence.

The third appeal asked the court to award death sentence to the five Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan suspects who had been acquitted by the ATC.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 19.

The two time former prime minister and PPP leader Mohtramma Benazir Bhutto has been assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27, 2007 after addressing a public meeting at Liaqat Bagh.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Asif Ali Zardari Suicide Attack Prime Minister Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Police Benazir Bhutto Governor Punjab Bagh August October December Criminals 2017 From Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

All players of Second XI teams of six Crickets Ass ..

11 minutes ago

ERC teams distribute 25 tonnes of food aid in Yeme ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

23 minutes ago

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues gr ..

2 seconds ago

WHO official discusses anti-polio campaign with co ..

4 seconds ago

Political stability must for sustained economic gr ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.