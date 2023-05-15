UrduPoint.com

LWMC Places 300 Painted Skips, 150 Bins In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company has placed more than 300 painted containers and 150 bins in the city

LWMC sources said on Monday these containers had been fabricated and painted at the company's workshops by special truck art artists. These include calligraphy and floral designs, with meaningful messages to evoke social causes.

Each container was different and elaborately decorated with a thought to promote art and use of these containers to maintain the beauty of the city, said an official.

The painted containers had been placed at PU Old Campus, near Chaman Ice Cream point, Lahore Zoo, Alhamra, Hall, The Mall road, Main Market, Noor Jahan Road, Gulberg Galleria, Jail Road, Hali Road, Main Ferozepur Road, Outside Barkat Market, Karim Market, Moon Market, Shadman, MM Alam Road, Liberty, Garhi Shahu and other prominent points of the city.

In order to review the cleanliness operation and placement of truck art containers, LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din paid visit to Gulberg town and visited Main Market, Mini Market, Noor Jahan Road and adjacent areas. He said providing ideal sanitation facilities to citizens was the first priority and department was taking all measures to promote cleanliness.

The initiative of placing containers with truck art was taken to avoid littering in the city and to promote disposing of garbage in bins. Negligence in the matter of cleanliness was not acceptable in any case, he warned.

