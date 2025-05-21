Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman Expresses Grief On Death Of Hoor U Nisa Palijo
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board, Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has expressed feep sense of sorrow over the death of Sindh's well-known social activist, writer and nationalist Hoor u Nissa Palijo.
In his statement, Chairman of Sarwari Organization and Sindhi Adabi Board, Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that Hoor u-Nisa Palijo was not only the sister of the famous nationalist leader Rasool Bakhsh Palijo, but she herself was active for the rights of the people of Sindh through her knowledge, consciousness, sacrifice and struggle.
Makhdoom said that She was a brave voice, who always fought against oppression, oppression and injustice with pen and deed.
Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that Hoor-u-Nisa Palijo continued to struggle for the promotion of women's rights, education, literature and culture.
His political thinking, intellectual maturity and ideological loyalty brought him to a unique position.
We are together with her relatives, friends, like-minded workers and all the people of Sindh in this hour of sorrow and we pray to Allah for granting the departed soul a place in heaven.
