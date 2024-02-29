Man shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified armed persons in the limits of Factory Area Police, here on Thursday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Chak No 66-JB, Dhandra, Jhang Road.

A police team shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Police have registered a first information report and started investigation into the incident.