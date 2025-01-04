Mangi Dam Project To Be Completed Within Two Years: Imran Gichki
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Balochistan Imran Gichki has said that the Mangi Dam project would be completed within two years which would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and its surrounding areas.
He said Mangi Dam would be completed within two years as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated.
With the completion of Mangi Dam, the water shortage issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, Imran Gichki said while talking to APP.
He said that the construction of the Mangi Dam would also help to improve the underground water level in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.
He said resolving water issue was the top priority of the incumbent government.
The secretary added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.
He revealed that “the Quetta city is not facing a water shortage as there are some issues due to institutional mismanagement which will be resolved soon.”
Imran Gichki said that WASA and PHE are working together to ensure clean drinking water to the masses of Quetta.
He claimed that the tanker mafia and the owners of illegal tube wells are causing difficulties for the supply of water in Quetta city.
Recent Stories
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations1 minute ago
-
Mangi Dam project to be completed within two years: Imran Gichki2 minutes ago
-
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference10 minutes ago
-
Excise police seize 4000g ice in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Re-polling for 15 polling stations in PB-45 on Sunday21 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits rearrested after encounter31 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif32 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on govt vehicles in Kurram32 minutes ago
-
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident36 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Harmas Ali on winning US junior Squash championship41 minutes ago
-
SHO, cop suspended41 minutes ago
-
Mehmar hosts entrepreneurial event to inspire success stories.41 minutes ago