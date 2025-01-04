Open Menu

Mangi Dam Project To Be Completed Within Two Years: Imran Gichki

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Balochistan Imran Gichki has said that the Mangi Dam project would be completed within two years which would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and its surrounding areas.

He said Mangi Dam would be completed within two years as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated.

With the completion of Mangi Dam, the water shortage issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, Imran Gichki said while talking to APP.

He said that the construction of the Mangi Dam would also help to improve the underground water level in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.

He said resolving water issue was the top priority of the incumbent government.

The secretary added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

He revealed that “the Quetta city is not facing a water shortage as there are some issues due to institutional mismanagement which will be resolved soon.”

Imran Gichki said that WASA and PHE are working together to ensure clean drinking water to the masses of Quetta.

He claimed that the tanker mafia and the owners of illegal tube wells are causing difficulties for the supply of water in Quetta city.

