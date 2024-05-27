Maritime Affairs minister inaugurates renovated KPT Staff College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh along with Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Syedain Raza Zaidi on Monday inaugurated the renovated KPT Staff College, which was established in 1979 and had not undergone proper renovations until now.

According to a news release, the Minister distributed cash awards and certificates of appreciation to students and teachers of KPT Schools in recognition of their outstanding performance in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the KPT for its dedication to train officers in line with international standards. He lauded the organization's proactive approach in preparing its personnel to meet the requirements in the maritime industry.

The Minister emphasized that KPT serves as Pakistan's gateway and has consistently delivered outstanding performances. He further said that KPT has the potential for improvement and expressed confidence in achieving maximum benefits through collaborative efforts.

During his address, Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi, expressed contentment with the renovation of the KPT Staff College and performance of KPT schools.

Chairman KPT underscored KPT's historical commitment for serving the nation and the people of Karachi through various CSR initiatives. These include funding 6 schools for underprivileged students, operating a hospital for workers and nearby residents, maintaining a Fire Station with modern equipment available round the clock for Karachi, and supporting literary and social events.

In recognition of the exemplary academic performance, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh distributed cash prizes and certificates among students who achieved A1 and A grades, along with their dedicated teachers.

This gesture underscores KPT’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and rewarding them.

The inaugural ceremony symbolizes a step forward in KPT's mission to uphold educational standards and contribute to the advancement of maritime expertise in Pakistan. The renovated Staff College stands as a testament to the organization's dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the maritime sector.