Maritime Affairs Minister Inaugurates Renovated KPT Staff College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh along with Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Syedain Raza Zaidi on Monday inaugurated the renovated KPT Staff College, which was established in 1979 and had not undergone proper renovations until now.
According to a news release, the Minister distributed cash awards and certificates of appreciation to students and teachers of KPT Schools in recognition of their outstanding performance in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams.
Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the KPT for its dedication to train officers in line with international standards. He lauded the organization's proactive approach in preparing its personnel to meet the requirements in the maritime industry.
The Minister emphasized that KPT serves as Pakistan's gateway and has consistently delivered outstanding performances. He further said that KPT has the potential for improvement and expressed confidence in achieving maximum benefits through collaborative efforts.
During his address, Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi, expressed contentment with the renovation of the KPT Staff College and performance of KPT schools.
Chairman KPT underscored KPT's historical commitment for serving the nation and the people of Karachi through various CSR initiatives. These include funding 6 schools for underprivileged students, operating a hospital for workers and nearby residents, maintaining a Fire Station with modern equipment available round the clock for Karachi, and supporting literary and social events.
In recognition of the exemplary academic performance, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh distributed cash prizes and certificates among students who achieved A1 and A grades, along with their dedicated teachers.
This gesture underscores KPT’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and rewarding them.
The inaugural ceremony symbolizes a step forward in KPT's mission to uphold educational standards and contribute to the advancement of maritime expertise in Pakistan. The renovated Staff College stands as a testament to the organization's dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the maritime sector.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Salik offers condolence on tragic demise of Iranian president7 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for putting gemstones sector on modern lines to enhance foreign exchange7 minutes ago
-
Joint plan chalked out to sort out power pilferage, load-shedding, recovery issues in KP: Awais7 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Multan after Punjab Gov't bans plastic bags, bottles17 minutes ago
-
River erosion damages crops in tehsil Jatoe17 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees17 minutes ago
-
Hazara University held 5th annual Tea Garden Festival17 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish27 minutes ago
-
Constable suspended for allegedly manhandling shopkeeper27 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Sukkur Airport27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mariyam Khan promises to start work on Gymkhana27 minutes ago
-
CDA putting maximum efforts to address water shortage in summer37 minutes ago