Markets, Malls Buzzing With Shoppers After Iftar To Soak In Eid Spirit
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Citizens of all ages from elsewhere in the country are thronging malls and markets after Iftar and are continuing shopping till late at night where buyers are seen busy buying new clothes, footwear and other items for their families in a festive mood.
People belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy for early Eid shopping, said a report aired by a Private news channel.
These days, kids-related items are in high demand, because every family, whatever its economic position, prefers to buy something for their young ones, said the owner.
“We friends mostly try to buy dresses and shoes by the middle of Ramazan as all the good stuff is sold out during the last few days before Eid, while the tailors also stop taking orders during the last week of Ramazan as they also leave for native towns,” said a female.
Markets and Malls are also offering special discounts on popular Eid-related stuff to attract shoppers, said another visitor.
“Shopping centers are seen always busy and crowded during Ramazan because people are looking for Eid clothing as well as gifts to give to their family,” said a group of females.
There were no problems during the daytime, but after Iftar people had been visiting bazaars and police had to beef up security at all the entry and exit points to avert any untoward incident, said a traffic warden.
“The sale of different items has picked up now. We hardly find time to leave our shops due to the rush of customers,” said a shopkeeper.
