Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Writer Qaim Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Television (PTV) reporter Namood Muslim's father Sayed Qaim Naqvi

Renowned writer and poet Qaim Naqvi was also a senior former officer in the information ministry.

In her condolence message, Marriyum prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family including Namood Muslim to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister, who was saddened by hearing the news of Qaim Naqvi's demise, said she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

