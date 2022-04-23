UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali (r.a) Is Being Observed Today With Religious Fervour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (r.a) is being observed today with religious fervour

Strict security arrangements have been made for the citizens on the special occasion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed with religious fervour across the country today.

Special gatherings are being held to pay homage to the great leader of islam. The scholars will deliver speeches on the great life and role of Hazrat Ali (r.a).

People are distributing food (langar) and paying tribute to Hazrat Ali (r.a) through different kalams.

They are also taking out different processions on prescribed routes in different parts of the country. Strict security arrangements have been made for the citizens.

The main procession in Karachi will start from Nishtar Park and will reach Imambargah Hussainia located in Kharadar in the evening.

Karachi Traffic Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA). Roadblocks and containers have been set up on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Saddar and Preedy Street.

In Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and more than 5, 000 police officers and personnel are performing duties for the security of main procession.

The procession which will star from the old city area will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah today evening.

In Islamabad, the main procession will emerge from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya in Sector G-5/4 at 4pm. As a result, the National Press Club underpass will remain shut from 3pm to 7:30pm.

The procession will start at the Nishtar Park and then pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and will terminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Police Road Traffic Karbala Mansfield Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Ham ..

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz: Sources

31 minutes ago
 Ukraine aims to evacuate civilians from Mariupol a ..

Ukraine aims to evacuate civilians from Mariupol as Russia presses campaign

2 minutes ago
 Dist govt establishes Eid stalls from 21st Ramazan ..

Dist govt establishes Eid stalls from 21st Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 50 employees of CDA to perform Hajj this year

50 employees of CDA to perform Hajj this year

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader Hamza condemns attack on security force ..

PTI leader Hamza condemns attack on security forces in Awaran

2 minutes ago
 Citizens thronged to city markets for Eid shopping ..

Citizens thronged to city markets for Eid shopping

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.