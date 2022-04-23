Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (r.a) is being observed today with religious fervour

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed with religious fervour across the country today.

Special gatherings are being held to pay homage to the great leader of islam. The scholars will deliver speeches on the great life and role of Hazrat Ali (r.a).

People are distributing food (langar) and paying tribute to Hazrat Ali (r.a) through different kalams.

They are also taking out different processions on prescribed routes in different parts of the country. Strict security arrangements have been made for the citizens.

The main procession in Karachi will start from Nishtar Park and will reach Imambargah Hussainia located in Kharadar in the evening.

Karachi Traffic Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA). Roadblocks and containers have been set up on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Saddar and Preedy Street.

In Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and more than 5, 000 police officers and personnel are performing duties for the security of main procession.

The procession which will star from the old city area will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah today evening.

In Islamabad, the main procession will emerge from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya in Sector G-5/4 at 4pm. As a result, the National Press Club underpass will remain shut from 3pm to 7:30pm.

The procession will start at the Nishtar Park and then pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and will terminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.