Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The first annual examination Matriculation 2024 will start on March 1, Friday and the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for the exams.

According to an RBISE spokesman, to make the exams foolproof and transparent in all respects, lists were compiled and sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the examination staff including Resident and Distributor Inspectors, Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents and Invigilators so that during the exams, they could be monitored.

Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi said that all available resources would be utilized and efforts would be made with the cooperation of the Tehsil, District, and Divisional administrations to eliminate cheating and copy mafia.

They further said that instructions were issued by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily.

The officers were also directed to conduct the monitoring of the examination center strict and comprehensive so that the examination could be completed smoothly.

The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Controller of Examinations issued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance committees regarding Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board.

Chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors and vigilance committees would inspect the examination centers on daily basis and send their reports to the board office. Based on the daily reports, required steps would be taken and the complaints would be addressed immediately, he added.

A central control room had been established in the board office while separate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district level, he informed.

He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost honesty and zeal so that the foolproof examination could be conducted in a peaceful environment.