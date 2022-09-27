UrduPoint.com

Mayor Directs Adequate Security Measures During Eid Milaad Congregations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Mayor Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday directed concerned quarters to take adequate security measures for peaceful observing of Eid Milaad congregations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Mayor Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday directed concerned quarters to take adequate security measures for peaceful observing of Eid Milaad congregations.

Talking to a delegation of Idara Tablighul islam led by its President Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, he said that best arrangements would be made for 12 Rabi Awwal and full proof security will be provided to congregations of Idara Tablighul Islam.

Haji Zubair Ali said that Eid-e-Milaad would be celebrated with religious harmony. He said that different areas inside Peshawar city would be decorated including Sabzi Mandi, Karimpura Bazaar, Milad Chowk and adjacent markets.

He said that necessary instructions have been conveyed to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and SSP Operation of Peshawar Police for providing security and to clean routes of congregations that were being held by the Idara Tablighul Islam.

