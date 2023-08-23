Mayor Karachi calls for practicing politics of service in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that they will work for the development and prosperity of Karachi, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and we all have to make a decision that politics of service should be practiced in this city.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed these views while inaugurating Khulfa-e-Rashideen Family Park in Madina Colony Korangi here on Wednesday.

On this occasion Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman Naeem Sheikh, People's Party Korangi District President Javed Sheikh, local leaders and concerned officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the long-standing sanitation problem of the people of Korangi has been solved, now Solid Waste vehicles will be seen working here.

The Mayor Karachi said that if there is a wedding ceremony taking place in any KMC park, the people should inform the administration, action will be taken.

He said that he visited the Jahangir Park Saddar earlier in the morning because a friend informed him that the condition in Jahangir Park was bad.

The Mayor Karachi said that KMC will provide more recreational facilities in Korangi. Recreational opportunities will be provided without discrimination in all the areas, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Korangi is the stronghold of Pakistan People's Party and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari loves the residents of Korangi. More parks, playgrounds and open spaces will be developed in Korangi district, he said.

In response to the question, he said that the elephants in the Karachi Zoo will be transferred to the Safari Park.