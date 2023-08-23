Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Calls For Practicing Politics Of Service In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Mayor Karachi calls for practicing politics of service in Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that they will work for the development and prosperity of Karachi, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and we all have to make a decision that politics of service should be practiced in this city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that they will work for the development and prosperity of Karachi, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and we all have to make a decision that politics of service should be practiced in this city.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed these views while inaugurating Khulfa-e-Rashideen Family Park in Madina Colony Korangi here on Wednesday.

On this occasion Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman Naeem Sheikh, People's Party Korangi District President Javed Sheikh, local leaders and concerned officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the long-standing sanitation problem of the people of Korangi has been solved, now Solid Waste vehicles will be seen working here.

The Mayor Karachi said that if there is a wedding ceremony taking place in any KMC park, the people should inform the administration, action will be taken.

He said that he visited the Jahangir Park Saddar earlier in the morning because a friend informed him that the condition in Jahangir Park was bad.

The Mayor Karachi said that KMC will provide more recreational facilities in Korangi. Recreational opportunities will be provided without discrimination in all the areas, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Korangi is the stronghold of Pakistan People's Party and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari loves the residents of Korangi. More parks, playgrounds and open spaces will be developed in Korangi district, he said.

In response to the question, he said that the elephants in the Karachi Zoo will be transferred to the Safari Park.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Marriage Vehicles Korangi Saddar Javed Sheikh Family All

Recent Stories

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

3 minutes ago
 As wildfires multiply, a new era of air pollution

As wildfires multiply, a new era of air pollution

3 minutes ago
 HRCS organizes awareness workshop on Sindh Hindu M ..

HRCS organizes awareness workshop on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018

3 minutes ago
 Swift action by AJK electricity deptt restores pow ..

Swift action by AJK electricity deptt restores power outage

3 minutes ago
 PML-N constitutes 7-member delegation for ECP elec ..

PML-N constitutes 7-member delegation for ECP electoral procedure consultation

3 minutes ago
 Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection ..

Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection of minorities

10 minutes ago
ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technolo ..

ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technology

10 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

10 minutes ago
 Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of ..

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

10 minutes ago
 India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near ..

India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon's south pole

10 minutes ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

8 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for collective action to promote breastfee ..

Ashrafi for collective action to promote breastfeeding, dispel misconceptions

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan