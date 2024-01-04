Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he wants to serve the citizens of Karachi with dedication and we have solved their issues, and this process of public service will continue in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he wants to serve the citizens of Karachi with dedication and we have solved their issues, and this process of public service will continue in future

He said this on Thursday during a visit to the office of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE). He said that the remaining period of three and a half years should be focused on solving the problems of Karachi.

He lauded the role played by the CPNE in the development and promotion of journalism. The CPNE formulated guidelines for positive and constructive journalism, which raised the quality of journalism at the city, province and country levels, he said. On this occasion, Ijazul Haq, Aamir Mehmood and other senior journalists and editors were also present in large numbers.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab met the editors of newspapers and other journalists and said that newspapers identify the problems of the city which guides us.

Through newspapers and electronic channels, we easily communicate our performance to the public. Journalists associated with newspapers, magazines and electronic media are our valuable assets.

He said that the contract for Karachi Zoo had not been awarded for three years. In the recent tender, four times more bids were accepted and Rs. 6.5 crores were received. and the same vehicles are putting out fires in time. There is a need to improve the response and efficiency, he said.

He said that the road of NICVD was built by the KMC and this area belongs to the cantonment but the city is ours, so the road was built, cantonment board underpass and overhead bridge in the Johar area were built by us.

He said that we need to pay more attention to the water, roads and transport problems in Karachi as 30 more buses will ply the roads from next week and 50 electric buses will be operated on a BOT basis. A biogas project is coming up in Cattle Colony and land for the project is already allotted.