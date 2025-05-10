MCCI lauds armed forces for successful operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday lauded the armed forces for their successful response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan al-Marsus.

Acting President of MCCI, Khawaja Mohsin Masood, addressing a press conference alongside senior members, stated the entire business community stands united with the armed forces and salutes their professionalism and bravery in defending the nation.

He said that the recent regional tension created by India was met with a timely and effective response by Pakistan's military, resulting in precise targeting of enemy bases and airfields. “This compelled the adversary to now seek dialogue and de-escalation,” he added, calling it a clear sign of Pakistan’s military, diplomatic, and national strength.

Vice President Azhar Baloch praised the skill of Pakistani pilots, stating that they successfully downed Rafale jets and assured full support from the Pharmaceuticals Association during any emergency.

Former FPCCI President Mian Tanveer A. Sheikh congratulated the nation, armed forces, and government on the successful operation and reiterated full business community support for national defense.

Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf and Mian Rashid Iqbal said the nation stands as a united front with its army and is ready to make any sacrifice for the homeland.

Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Usman stated the military fights on borders while citizens stand firmly behind them, even ready to join if needed. Malik Asrar Awan added the business community is patriotic and will continue to support the government and the people whenever required.

President of Khanewal Industrial Estate and MCCI member, Ahmad Raza, shared, their prayers and sentiments are with the armed forces.

After the press conference, a solidarity walk was held to show gratitude over the ceasefire and unity with Pakistan's military. Notable participants included Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Major (R) Tariq Khan, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Malik Shakeel Arain, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Chaudhry Tariq Kareem, Khawaja Muhammad Ali, Sohail Tufail, Talat Javed, Muhammad Ameen, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, and others.