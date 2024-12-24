Open Menu

MCF Accelerates Anti-encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:58 PM

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has accelerated crackdown on encroachers with heavy machinery to clean the city from all types of temporary and permanent illegal setups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has accelerated crackdown on encroachers with heavy machinery to clean the city from all types of temporary and permanent illegal setups.

According to official sources here Tuesday, the teams held an anti-encroachment operation in eight bazaars of the clock tower chowk and removed setups. The articles of shopkeepers which they had displayed on footpaths and roads were confiscated.

Deputy Chief Officer Azmat Ferdous said that the seized articles of shopkeepers who have crossed all limits would not be returned.

He said that footpaths are for the passersby but the shopkeepers have occupied both the footpaths and roads and created hurdles for them. He said that an anti-encroachment operation is being conducted without interval under zero tolerance policy. He said that shopkeepers were one-again warned to shun their illegal practice of occupying the road otherwise criminal cases would also be registered against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Criminals All From

Recent Stories

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

2 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

5 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

11 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

11 minutes ago
 Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

11 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

11 minutes ago
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

45 minutes ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

11 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

18 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

18 minutes ago
 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon ..

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan