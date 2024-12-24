MCF Accelerates Anti-encroachment Operation
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has accelerated crackdown on encroachers with heavy machinery to clean the city from all types of temporary and permanent illegal setups.
According to official sources here Tuesday, the teams held an anti-encroachment operation in eight bazaars of the clock tower chowk and removed setups. The articles of shopkeepers which they had displayed on footpaths and roads were confiscated.
Deputy Chief Officer Azmat Ferdous said that the seized articles of shopkeepers who have crossed all limits would not be returned.
He said that footpaths are for the passersby but the shopkeepers have occupied both the footpaths and roads and created hurdles for them. He said that an anti-encroachment operation is being conducted without interval under zero tolerance policy. He said that shopkeepers were one-again warned to shun their illegal practice of occupying the road otherwise criminal cases would also be registered against them.
