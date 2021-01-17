MCL Anti-encroachment Operation Goes On
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) continued its anti-encroachment operation in the city areas and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.
The anti-encroachment squad removed encroachment materiel from Abid Market, Gangaram, Lahore board, Bahawalpur Road, Allam Iqbal Town, Kareem Block, Raja Market, Barkat Market, Domoria, Quaid-i-Azam Interchange, Jallo Mor and shifted 11 truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.
Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL squad imposed a total of Rs 94,400 fine on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.