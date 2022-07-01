Meeting discussed plan to stop conversion of agriculture land to commercial property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Wasim Friday chaired a meeting of District Land Use Management Committee (DLUMC) to discuss illegal conversion of agriculture land to commercial property.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Nadir Shahzad, Mayor Dera, Umar Amin Gandapur, Executive Engineer Irrigation, Aqeel Azhar, Town Municipal Officers and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed measures to stop conversion of agriculture land to commercial properties in light of directives issued by the provincial government.

It was decided that approval from DLUMC should be mandatory to stop transfer of agriculture land for commercial purpose.

It was said that these measure were necessary to discourage elements involved in conversion of agriculture land for commercial use. It was observed that land owners construct houses on their agriculture land and afterward sold the property declaring it commercial.

TMAs were also directed to take action against illegal housing societies and colonies.