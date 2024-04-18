Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Bye-elections In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

A meeting was held at the Lahore office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab to evaluate the preparedness for by-elections in 14 constituencies of Punjab province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held at the Lahore office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab to evaluate the preparedness for by-elections in 14 Constituencies of Punjab province.

Sain Bukhsh Channar, the acting Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, presided over the meeting. Also present were Additional IG Police Shahzad Sultan, Asia Gul, Special Secretary of Local Government, Tariq Niaz, Additional Secretary of Local Government, representatives from the Army and Rangers, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Abdul Hafeez, and other officials.

The acting Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the by-elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 174 candidates are contesting the by-elections to be held in 14 constituencies of Punjab province. In total, 4,174,009 ballot papers have been printed for the by-elections whereas security, transportation, and communication arrangements have been made for the purpose, with control rooms established at provincial and district levels to address any complaints. A total of 2,177,187 male and 1,867,365 female registered voters will exercise their voting rights in the by-elections. Additionally, 663 male, 649 female, and 1289 joint polling stations will be set up in Punjab province for the purpose. Polling for the by-elections is scheduled for April 21.

