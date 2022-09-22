Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands NHA officials over slow pace of work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal minister for communications and postal services Asad Mahmood on Thursday undertook a surprise road trip from Dera Ismail Khan to Multan and reprimanded officials over slow pace of progress on repair/maintenance work on different sections of the national highway.

Expressing resentment over slow pace of progress on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali national highway and Sarai Mahajir-Fatehpur road, the minister summoned NHA General Manager Muhammad Jahangir to set things right and reprimanded officials concerned over their lethargic attitude, according to an official release issued by NHA spokesperson.

Minister also received a detailed briefing from NHA GM Iftikhar Sajid on flood situation in south Punjab and the damage it caused to road infrastructure.

Federal minister commended NHA officials for timely action in restoring road network after floods. He said that floods left many highways and bridges damaged but urgent response by NHA engineers and other staff ensured timely completion of work.

Postmaster general Multan Muhamad Shahid Javed also gave briefing to the minister on the overall performance of the department. DIG Motorway police gave briefing to the minister on traffic operation on the motorway. Federal minister for communications and postal services expressed satisfaction on overall performance of the departments.