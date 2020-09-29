UrduPoint.com
Minister Complains Non-cooperation Of SHOs In Cases Involving Women

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday in her meeting with Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon complaining of non-cooperation of Station House Officers in cases involving women, said that the SHOs should be directed to register the cases of women on priority basis under proper provisions so that justice could be don

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday in her meeting with Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon complaining of non-cooperation of Station House Officers in cases involving women, said that the SHOs should be directed to register the cases of women on priority basis under proper provisions so that justice could be done.

The Minister said that there was an urgent need to provide awareness training to Station House Officers and Investigation Officers across the city on The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013 and other related Acts so that cases could be registered under proper provisions while registering complaints.

Syeda Shehla Raza said that ensuring protection of women rights was the top priority of the Sindh government and the role of police is important in this regard, according to a news release.

She said there was a need that the officers and personnel should ensure that women's grievances were being registered and resolved on priority basis so the other affected women could feel free to register their grievances.

The provincial minister further said that the use of modern technology should be ensured so that the culprits could be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Shahla Raza said that cases registered on women's complaints in Karachi should be immediately reported to the Women Development Department's helpline 1094 so that the affected woman could be provided legal, medical assistance as well as protection by the department.

Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon apprised the Minister about the progress of recent cases involving women.

Secretary Women Development Department Aaliya Shahid and other officers were also present in the meeting.

