Minister Detects Illegal Sand And Stone Mining In DG Khan
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, a major operation led by Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, uncovered rampant corruption and illicit practices in the sand and stone supply chain, amounting to millions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer.
The operation, conducted in the mountainous region of Sakhi Sarwar, DG Khan, revealed widespread irregularities in the supply of sand and stone, with daily kickbacks totaling millions extracted from local officials and employees, severely undermining the national treasury.
According to a handout issued here, accompanied by his team and local law enforcement, Minister Gorchani personally oversaw the swift apprehension of suspects, resulting in the filing of multiple FIRs and immediate suspension orders issued against the Deputy Director and Assistant Director of the Mines & Minerals Department.
Furthermore, directives have been issued to lodge FIRs against all implicated officials and employees, signaling a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and malpractice within the department.
Addressing the media, Minister Gorchani expressed grave concern over the unchecked illegal supply of sand and stone via truckloads across the country, with an estimated 3,000 such trucks dispatched daily, each reportedly paying bribes ranging from two to three thousand rupees per truck.
The minister vowed strict repercussions for any government employees or officials found colluding with criminal syndicates to defraud the state treasury, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown to those involved in such activities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 dead, 1587 injured in 1430 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Temperature increases in provincial metropolis2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country2 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole22 minutes ago
-
Norway Removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List22 minutes ago
-
Studies show strawberries potential in kidney health31 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police continues operation for smooth traffic flow32 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary51 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr52 minutes ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging52 minutes ago