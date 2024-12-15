Minister HE inspects ETEA’s computer based recruitment test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, on Sunday visited computer-based test (CBT) center established by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and reviewed arrangements for recruitment tests conducted under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Security Support Project.

The tests, held at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, represent ETEA’s fourth computer-based examination, which employs advanced technology to ensure transparency, merit and efficiency in the recruitment process.

On this occasion, the Executive Director of ETEA, Adil Saeed Safi, gave a comprehensive briefing to the Provincial Minister, highlighting the significance, methodology and positive impacts of the computer based testing system.

The Provincial Minister praised ETEA’s innovative efforts, describing the CBT system as a landmark initiative for promoting transparency and merit in the province. He noted that this advanced system not only eliminates cheating and other irregularities but also enables the prompt declaration of results. Unlike the traditional testing methods, where candidates often had to wait weeks or months for their results, the CBT system provides instant results immediately after the test.

Meena Khan Afridi emphasized that ETEA has set a benchmark for educational and professional testing, playing a pioneering role in the country. He further stated that the provincial government, under the vision of PTI founder and the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, is committed to upholding transparency and meritocracy.

Afridi commended ETEA for aligning with this vision through its progressive and technology driven initiatives.

The Provincial Minister expressed optimism that ETEA would continue introducing revolutionary reforms to further strengthen the examination and evaluation processes. He also encouraged ETEA to serve as a model institution for the rest of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director Adil Saeed Safi highlighted that ETEA is the first testing agency in Pakistan to successfully implement computer based examinations. This initiative, he stated, not only saves time and resources but also enhances the confidence of candidates and institutions in the examination process.

Safi assured that ETEA remains committed to incorporating further technology driven advancements to enhance efficiency and reliability.

Providing details on the recent test for the Food Security Support Project, Safi shared that a total of 412 candidates had registered for the CBT, out of which 273 appeared, while 139 remained absent. Of the candidates who appeared, 59 successfully passed the test. He noted that these statistics reflect the efficiency, transparency and fairness of the CBT system, which has significantly boosted the trust of candidates and relevant organizations in the recruitment process.