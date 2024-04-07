Minister uncovers huge corruption in illegal mining, sand/stone supply chain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, a major operation, led by Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, uncovered rampant corruption and illicit practices in the sand and stone supply chain, amounting to millions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer.

The operation, conducted in the mountainous region of Sakhi Sarwar, DG Khan, revealed widespread irregularities in the supply of sand and stone, with daily kickbacks totaling millions extracted from local officials and employees, severely undermining the national treasury.

Accompanied by his team and local law-enforcement, Minister Gorchani personally oversaw the swift apprehension of suspects, resulting in the filing of multiple FIRs and immediate suspension orders issued against the Deputy Director and Assistant Director of the Mines & Minerals Department.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to initiate FIRs against all implicated officials and employees, signaling a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and malpractice within the department.

Addressing the media, Minister Gorchani expressed grave concern over the unchecked illegal supply of sand and stone via truckloads across the country, with an estimated 3,000 such trucks dispatched daily, each reportedly paying bribes ranging from two to three thousand rupees per truck.

The minister vowed strict repercussions for any government employees or officials found colluding with criminal syndicates to defraud the state treasury, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown to those involved in such activities.