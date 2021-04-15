Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaar at Zia Shaheed Library here and reviewed prices of daily use commodities

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaar at Zia Shaheed library here and reviewed prices of daily use commodities.

The minister said the Punjab government had taken many steps for the provision of daily use items to people on subsidized rates.

He said that provision of the commodities to the people on controlled rates would be ensured.

The minister inspected various stalls and reviewed prices of various items there.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also visiting different cities of Punjab to monitor the prices of daily use items in special Ramazan bazaars.

He urged the masses to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.