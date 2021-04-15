UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaar at Zia Shaheed Library here and reviewed prices of daily use commodities

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaar at Zia Shaheed library here and reviewed prices of daily use commodities.

The minister said the Punjab government had taken many steps for the provision of daily use items to people on subsidized rates.

He said that provision of the commodities to the people on controlled rates would be ensured.

The minister inspected various stalls and reviewed prices of various items there.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also visiting different cities of Punjab to monitor the prices of daily use items in special Ramazan bazaars.

He urged the masses to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 be made oper ..

2 minutes ago

EU-UK trade deal passes key vote in European Parli ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closu ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Diplomat's Statement on 'Nuclear Status' ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin delivers corona preventive material to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.