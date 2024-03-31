MNA demands elimination of power, sui-gas loadshedding

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Member of National Assembly NA-32 Peshawar Asif Khan on Sunday demanded elimination of power and sui gas loadshedding from his constituency.

In a statement issued here, MNA Asif Khan said that despite paying bills the people of his constituency were facing long hours loadshedding.

He said that torrential rains and hailstorm has damaged the old transformers and infrastructure.

He demanded of the both KP and Federal government to reinstall new transformers and restore damage infrastructures in the area.