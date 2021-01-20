UrduPoint.com
Model Court In Haripur Acquits Murder Accused Of Sohail Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Model Court in Haripur Wednesday acquitted two accused in a journalist Sohail Khan murder case and dismissed the case owing to insufficient evidence.

While giving the verdict of the Haripur murder case the Judge of Model Court acquitted two accused including Hamayon Iqbal and Ali Sher, the model court also dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence in the murder case.

Model Court in Haripur also order to release the accused.

On 16th October 2018 some unidentified armed assailants gunned down a local journalist of Haripur Sohail Khan. Sohail Khan was going home after submitting an application in District Police Officer (DPO) office about threats when he was attacked and killed on the spot.

