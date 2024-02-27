The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants of Tehreem Elahi, the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, and co-accused, Saira Anwar, over non-appearance in a petition for their bail cancellation in money laundering case

The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the petition filed by prosecution for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi and other accused in money laundering case.

The bench adjourned further hearing till March 18.

The prosecution had approached for bail cancellation of the accused, stating that the trial court awarded bail in violation of law. It pleaded with the court to cancel the bail granted to the accused.

A sessions court had granted bail to Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi and other accused in a case registered by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA). The agency had accused Tehreem Elahi of committing Rs 30 million money laundering.