Money Laundering Case: LHC Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants Of Moonis Elahi's Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:22 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants of Tehreem Elahi, the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, and co-accused, Saira Anwar, over non-appearance in a petition for their bail cancellation in money laundering case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants of Tehreem Elahi, the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, and co-accused, Saira Anwar, over non-appearance in a petition for their bail cancellation in money laundering case.
The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the petition filed by prosecution for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi and other accused in money laundering case.
The bench adjourned further hearing till March 18.
The prosecution had approached for bail cancellation of the accused, stating that the trial court awarded bail in violation of law. It pleaded with the court to cancel the bail granted to the accused.
A sessions court had granted bail to Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi and other accused in a case registered by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA). The agency had accused Tehreem Elahi of committing Rs 30 million money laundering.
Recent Stories
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects
PA convened on February 28
LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case
Mother of three abducted
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects8 minutes ago
-
PA convened on February 288 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term23 minutes ago
-
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’22 minutes ago
-
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case22 minutes ago
-
Mother of three abducted22 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams28 minutes ago
-
UAF Gur Mela attracts large number of locals22 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident in Haripur22 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 near AIOU exam centers22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal petrol filling stations launched21 minutes ago
-
Martyred SP Ejaz Khan laid to rest in Sherpao21 minutes ago