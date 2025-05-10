MQM-P Pays Tribute To Armed Forces For Successful Attacks On India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has paid tribute to the armed forces for successfully carrying out the operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos by attacking military and air force bases in India.
In a statement issued here on Saturday MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said India considered Pakistan's policy of restraint as the country's weakness.
But, he added, Pakistan's strikes on Indian territory not only decimated India's arrogance but also established Pakistan's combat superiority over its belligerent neighbour.
Siddiqui expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers and citizens and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.
APP/zmb/
