Open Menu

MQM-P Pays Tribute To Armed Forces For Successful Attacks On India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM

MQM-P pays tribute to armed forces for successful attacks on India

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has paid tribute to the armed forces for successfully carrying out the operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos by attacking military and air force bases in India.

In a statement issued here on Saturday MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said India considered Pakistan's policy of restraint as the country's weakness.

But, he added, Pakistan's strikes on Indian territory not only decimated India's arrogance but also established Pakistan's combat superiority over its belligerent neighbour.

Siddiqui expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers and citizens and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

20 minutes ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

21 minutes ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

21 minutes ago
 International Nurses Day observed

International Nurses Day observed

21 minutes ago
 ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s S ..

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

21 minutes ago
 DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

21 minutes ago
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cot ..

Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..

29 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses improvement in quality of educat ..

Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

30 minutes ago
 Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr ..

Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..

30 minutes ago
 UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Spec ..

UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..

30 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

30 minutes ago
 Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan