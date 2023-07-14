MQM-P to win upcoming elections with a thumping majority: Anis Qaimkhani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan( MQM-P) Anis Qaimkhani has said that candidates elected on the slot of Mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad will defeat its logical end.

Talking to District Incharge and District Committee members here on Thursday, Qaimkhani said that elements afraid of our alliance were doing negative propaganda against our party, however, we would defeat them in the next general elections with a thumping majority.

He said that accountability through people would start soon because the people of Sindh were waking up and questioning the performance of Sindh rulers in the last 15 years.