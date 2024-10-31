Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharat, commended the Punjab government for providing top-notch healthcare services to the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharat, commended the Punjab government for providing top-notch healthcare services to the public.

He delivered these remarks at the 27th Biennial Pediatric Conference 2024 organized by the Pakistan Pediatric Association, held at a local hotel on Thursday.

Dr. Bharat praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir for their tireless efforts to improve healthcare facilities across the province. He emphasized the need for society-wide support to promote breastfeeding, recognizing it as essential for the health and well-being of infants.

Addressing the conference, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS), and his team for organizing a conference focused on critical pediatric issues.

Rafique highlighted Punjab’s remarkable progress in immunization and discussed the construction of the 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, a groundbreaking project for Asia. "Our goal is to provide the best medical care to every child in Punjab," Rafique said, adding that tackling polio remains a major challenge that Pakistan will overcome.

Professor Masood Sadiq, newly elected President of the Pakistan Pediatric Association, expressed gratitude to Dr. Bharat and Minister Rafique for their support. He applauded the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program as a historic initiative by the Punjab government.

The conference witnessed discussions on critical healthcare topics, with prominent medical professionals such as MD Children’s Hospital Prof. Tipu Sultan, Dr. Khalid Shafi, Syed Jamal Raza, and Dr. Hayat Buzdar in attendance.