Open Menu

Muqam Receives Students Retuning From Kyrgyzstan By Special Plane

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday received the students at the Islamabad Airport who arrived here early in the morning by a special plane from Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday received the students at the Islamabad Airport who arrived here early in the morning by a special plane from Kyrgyzstan.

The minister inquired about the students' well-being, and thanked the Almighty that they had returned home safely, a news release said.

.

The students apprised the minister about the tragic incident in Bishkek and the problems faced by them.

The minister said that following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the national institutions to ensure the safety of all the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

They were the children of the nation and their safety was the government's top priority, he added.

The minister reiterated that as per the prime minister's special instructions, the government would provide all necessary assistance to the students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Amir Muqam Bishkek Kyrgyzstan All From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..

3 minutes ago
 SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for ..

SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B

7 minutes ago
 Education department Shigar taking initiative to e ..

Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children

3 minutes ago
 PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Pa ..

PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea

3 minutes ago
 Police carried out search operations in different ..

Police carried out search operations in different areas

3 minutes ago
02 missing children reunited with mother

02 missing children reunited with mother

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify f ..

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

12 minutes ago
 Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

12 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Da ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day

12 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & C ..

Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

12 minutes ago
 Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehra ..

Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan