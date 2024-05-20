Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday received the students at the Islamabad Airport who arrived here early in the morning by a special plane from Kyrgyzstan

The minister inquired about the students' well-being, and thanked the Almighty that they had returned home safely, a news release said.

The students apprised the minister about the tragic incident in Bishkek and the problems faced by them.

The minister said that following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the national institutions to ensure the safety of all the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

They were the children of the nation and their safety was the government's top priority, he added.

The minister reiterated that as per the prime minister's special instructions, the government would provide all necessary assistance to the students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan.