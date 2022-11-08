Murad Raas inaugurates Danish School Sports Gala 2022 in Haislpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas attended the opening ceremony of Danish Schools Annual sports Gala 2022 in Hasilpur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government was determined to promote education and co-curricular activities among students.

He said not only top positioners but best sportsmen were also appreciated. He said the sportsman spirit of the participant children was exemplary. As many as 1760 students of Danish Schools were participating in the Sports Gala. Later, the provincial minister inaugurated the newly constructed residential block for the students of Danish school Haislpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present at the occasion.