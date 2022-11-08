UrduPoint.com

Murad Raas Inaugurates Danish School Sports Gala 2022 In Haislpur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Murad Raas inaugurates Danish School Sports Gala 2022 in Haislpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas attended the opening ceremony of Danish Schools Annual sports Gala 2022 in Hasilpur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Punjab government was determined to promote education and co-curricular activities among students.

He said not only top positioners but best sportsmen were also appreciated. He said the sportsman spirit of the participant children was exemplary. As many as 1760 students of Danish Schools were participating in the Sports Gala. Later, the provincial minister inaugurated the newly constructed residential block for the students of Danish school Haislpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Education Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Hasilpur Best Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

11 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

57 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.