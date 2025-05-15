Murree admin takes action against dead meat sellers

Joint teams of the Food Department and Livestock Murree on Thursday took action against those selling dead and adulterated meat in Murree, sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Joint teams of the food Department and Livestock Murree on Thursday took action against those selling dead and adulterated meat in Murree, sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines.

The action was taken on the instructions of the District Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, who had taken notice of public complaints regarding the sale of dead and adulterated meat.

The team members, during their raids, sensitized the traders that supplying defective goods to the public was not only a legal crime but also a sin in Shariah.

They also urged the public to report such incidents to the administration so that action could be taken against those involved in such business.