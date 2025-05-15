Open Menu

Murree Admin Takes Action Against Dead Meat Sellers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Murree admin takes action against dead meat sellers

Joint teams of the Food Department and Livestock Murree on Thursday took action against those selling dead and adulterated meat in Murree, sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Joint teams of the food Department and Livestock Murree on Thursday took action against those selling dead and adulterated meat in Murree, sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines.

The action was taken on the instructions of the District Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, who had taken notice of public complaints regarding the sale of dead and adulterated meat.

The team members, during their raids, sensitized the traders that supplying defective goods to the public was not only a legal crime but also a sin in Shariah.

They also urged the public to report such incidents to the administration so that action could be taken against those involved in such business.

Recent Stories

Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quet ..

Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare

25 seconds ago
 Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

27 seconds ago
 Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana ..

Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah

30 seconds ago
 President Trump's intervention saved SA from trage ..

President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..

11 minutes ago
 Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afna ..

Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah

11 minutes ago
 Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD

11 minutes ago
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparenc ..

SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency

11 minutes ago
 Senate passes "The Nexus International University ..

Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..

11 minutes ago
 PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit ..

PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town

15 minutes ago
 32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post P ..

32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..

15 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan