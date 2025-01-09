Open Menu

Musarrat Jabeen Posted As Commissioner Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Musarrat Jabeen, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, has been posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur Division.

She was serving as Secretary Cooperatives Department Punjab.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha has been posted as Secretary Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department Punjab.

