Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The UK-based international social welfare outfit Muslim Hands and the state-run Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA) jointly launched the 'Solid Waste Management Project', at the New City, the newly carved mega residential sector exclusively meant for the Mangla Dam affectees.

Visiting founder Chairman of Muslim Hands United Kingdom Pir Syed Lakht Hussain and Director General MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi inaugurated the project, one of its own kind in AJK.

"The main purpose of this project is to convert solid waste into ‘Nautral Compost’, to recycle and reuse other forms of waste (such as plastic) to the most viable extent. To facilitate this purpose, a waste management center with the name of ‘Integrated Resource Recovery Center’ (IRRC) has been developed in the New City vicinity," Muslim Hands spokesperson Raja Qamar Atta told the APP correspondent on this occasion.

"The IRRC is among just four other such centers in all of Pakistan and holds the distinction of being the first (and so far only) waste management center in Azad Jammu and Kashmir," Atta said.

Speaking on this occasion, the MH founder Chief Pir Lakht Hassnain and DG MDHA Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi said that to keep the lake-city of Mirpur neat and clean and free of pollution, identical projects will be launched at the required sites to ensure the overall health and well-being of the community under the joint development programs.

They thanked all the stakeholders for setting up this project and expressed the hope that the scope of this project will spread to other areas.

Head of Programe Muslim Hands, Syed Anjum Bilal Kazmi, in his detailed presentation, with reference to different negative impacts of improper waste management activities, highlighted the negative repercussions of open dumping, burning of waste, and dumping into water bodies.

He also highlighted the negative consequences of common and potentially hazardous waste disposal activities, including land pollution, air pollution (smog), and water pollution.

Kazmi emphasized the need and significance of the project at all required sites to combat the pollution, urging for such interventions to ensure a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for all.

