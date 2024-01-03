NA candidates briefed on election "Code of Conduct'

The candidates for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 constituencies of the Federal Capital on Wednesday were given a briefing about the the Code of Conduct (CoC), notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The candidates for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Constituencies of the Federal Capital on Wednesday were given a briefing about the the Code of Conduct (CoC), notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, was chaired by the District Returning Officer, Islamabad, along with the District Monitoring Officer and SSP (Operations), Islamabad.

Besides the Code of Conduct, the candidates were briefed about the Election Act as well as the role and responsibilities of DRO, DMO and candidates.