UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For MPs, Others Who Died In Various Accidents

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 07:28 PM

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

The National Assembly offered Fateha to honor the memories of the persons who lost their lives in recent accidents in the country, including former federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hayat Tarin, Senator Envar Baig, brother of Roshan Junejo, former Speaker Zahoor Hussain Khosa and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly offered Fateha to honor the memories of the persons who lost their lives in recent accidents in the country, including former Federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hayat Tarin, Senator Envar Baig, brother of Roshan Junejo, former Speaker Zahoor Hussain Khosa and others.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Akber Khan, a member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, led the Fateha and prayed for Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Related Topics

National Assembly Mufti Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel marke ..

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel market

39 seconds ago
 EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, d ..

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

52 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spring 2023

1 minute ago
 SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

1 minute ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

3 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.