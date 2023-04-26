NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

The National Assembly offered Fateha to honor the memories of the persons who lost their lives in recent accidents in the country, including former federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hayat Tarin, Senator Envar Baig, brother of Roshan Junejo, former Speaker Zahoor Hussain Khosa and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly offered Fateha to honor the memories of the persons who lost their lives in recent accidents in the country, including former Federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hayat Tarin, Senator Envar Baig, brother of Roshan Junejo, former Speaker Zahoor Hussain Khosa and others.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Akber Khan, a member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, led the Fateha and prayed for Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.