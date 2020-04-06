UrduPoint.com
NA Secretariat To Remain Close Till April 14

Mon 06th April 2020

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The office of the National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed till April 14 with effect from Tuesday (April 7), said Spokesman National Assembly.

He said in this regard a notification was issued, however, skeleton staff would continue work in Administration, Standing Committees, Public Accounts Committee, Legislation and international relations.

The competent authority has taken the decision as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The staff will perform most important duties on alternate days.

