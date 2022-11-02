UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Constitutes First-ever 'Parliamentary Caucus On Child Rights'

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday constituted the first-ever 'Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights' under the convenership of Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar.

Members of the National Assembly, Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Saad Waseem, Naz Baloch, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Asiya Azeem, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abubakar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Mohsin Dawar are its members.

The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights was constituted in pursuance of a unanimous resolution adopted by the NA during its session held on October 20, 2022. This resolution was adopted to ensure the provision of fundamental rights to all children as the bright future of the country was interlinked with the growth and development of the children. The resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

