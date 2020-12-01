NAB summons close associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in assets beyond means inquiry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday summoned close associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to appear before combined investigation team (CIT) on December 10 in inquiry against corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond means case against ex- MNA and others.

The NAB call up notice to Noor Asghar s/o Gul Aghar resident to Chashma road, Himmat wala, Dera Ismail Khan says that subject inquiry has revealed that Noor Asghar is in possession of information/ evidence in the commission of offence and inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Reham and others in corruption case.

The NAB has directed Noor Asghar to record his statement/plea in the subject inquiry.