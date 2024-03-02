Nasir Kazmi Remembered On His 52nd Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Famous urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 52nd death anniversary when people from all walks of life including literary circles with media platforms paid him rich tributes for his poetic contribution.
Nasir Kazmi was considered one of the greatest poets of his era. He was born on December 8, 1925, at Ambala in British India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan, he came to Lahore.
He did some journalistic work with ‘Auraq-e-Nau’ as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952. Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.
He passed his matriculation examination from Muslim High school Ambala and got admission to Government College Lahore for a bachelor degree, but he had to leave education due to the unrest, witnessed during the partition of the sub-continent.
Nasir Kazmi also worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.
He remained associated with Radio Pakistan. During his radio career, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets like Mir Taqi Mir, Nazir, Wali, Insha which became very popular.
His first poetry collection was 'Barg-e-Nay'. Afterward, his two more collections 'Dewaan' and 'Pahli Barish' were published. 'Khawab-e-Nishat' is a collection of his poems.
Besides being a poet, he was also a good prose writer.
He also wrote a drama series 'Sur Ki Chhaya'.
Nasir Kazmi died on this day in 1972 in Lahore and was buried in Mominpura graveyard.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference
Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC2 minutes ago
-
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat2 minutes ago
-
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker approves Shahbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub's nomination papers for PM election20 minutes ago
-
Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi20 minutes ago
-
Rain hampers PSL-9 Match: Lahore vs. Peshawar called off30 minutes ago
-
UoS international conference on educational sciences and research ends39 minutes ago
-
Gilani optimistic about political, economic stability40 minutes ago
-
WASA starts cleaning sewer lines49 minutes ago
-
Woman, son die in road accident50 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in Sargodha59 minutes ago
-
NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference4 minutes ago