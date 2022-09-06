Nation, armed forces pay tribute to martyrs for ultimate sacrifice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Defence Day on Tuesday dawned with prayers in army units, Naval Establishments and Air Force Bases for the progress and prosperity of the country with special Dua (prayer) offered for the martyrs, who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The wreath laying ceremonies were held at the monuments of the recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country's, highest gallantry award and other martyrs, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.

Major General Kamran Nazir Malik, laid wreath and offered Fateha at monument of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of the coveted Nishan-e-Haider who embraced martyrdom at Tilpatri (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

Major General Tabbassum Haris, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the Mazar of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, at Tufailabad in Tehsil Arifwala. Major Tufail Muhammad embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Lakshmi Bridge in East Pakistan in 1958.

Major General Haroon Ishaq Raja, laid wreath at the Grave of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Shaheed, in Ladian near Gujrat and offered fateha. Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed embraced Shahdat in 1965 at Burki, Lahore.

Major General Nadeem Ashraf, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the monument of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed at Jhelum. Major Muhammad Akram embraced Shahadat at District Hilli in East Pakistan.

Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, laid a wreath and offered fateha at the monument of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed at Lahore. Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland in 1971.

At Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, laid a wreath at the monument of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed and offered Fateha.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Atari, Wagha border in 1971.

Major General Amjad Ali Khan Khattak, laid a wreath at the monument of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed at Dhoke Muhammad Hussain near Gujar Khan and offered Fateha. Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Zafarwal Sector in 1971.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Defence and Defence Production, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed alongwith honourable members laid wreath at the monument of Lance Naik Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed and offered Fateha.

Moreover, the wreath laying ceremony at the monument of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was held at Swabi. Major General Muhammad Umer Bashir, laid wreath and offered Fateha. Captain Karnal Sher Khan embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Gultari Sector.

Major General Jawad Ahmed Qazi, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the monument of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland during Kargil war.

A wreath ceremony was held at Nakial Sector to pay homage to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Hilal-e-Kashmir (equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider). Major General Muhammad Irfan Khan, laid wreath and offered fateha.

The contingents of the respective Regimental Centers and Units of the Shuhada (martyrs) presented the salute as a mark of tribute for the epic action of their great warrior.