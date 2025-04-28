Nation United Against India's Aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:29 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that the entire Pakistani nation has shown remarkable unity and solidarity in response to India's aggressive actions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that the entire Pakistani nation has shown remarkable unity and solidarity in response to India's aggressive actions.
Speaking during a session of the Senate, he said that the current situation between Pakistan and India is critically important.
He stressed that every member of the House should be given the chance to express their views on the matter.
Dr. Chaudhry recalled that after the Pulwama attack, India's hostile actions were met with an unprecedented display of national unity from Pakistan. This, he said, sent a strong and clear message to the international community that the Pakistani nation stands firmly united on this issue.
