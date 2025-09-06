Open Menu

Nation United With Pakistan Army: Speaker Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadri Shah, addressed the media at Sukkur Barrage on Defence Day, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.

Regarding the flood situation, Shah stated that the earlier forecast of a "super flood" might not materialize now. However, he acknowledged that Punjab has been severely affected by the floods.

He praised the Sindh government's arrangements, saying they are well-prepared to handle the situation. He also mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman PPP, would visit Sindh to assess the flood situation.

Shah urged the public not to pay attention to contradictory statements and assured them that all necessary arrangements have been made to mitigate the impact of the floods. He added that relief camps are set up and operational across the region.

The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements made by some individuals regarding the construction of canals or dams, emphasizing the need for responsible and informed discourse on such critical issues.

