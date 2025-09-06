Nation United With Pakistan Army: Speaker Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadri Shah, addressed the media at Sukkur Barrage on Defence Day, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.
Regarding the flood situation, Shah stated that the earlier forecast of a "super flood" might not materialize now. However, he acknowledged that Punjab has been severely affected by the floods.
He praised the Sindh government's arrangements, saying they are well-prepared to handle the situation. He also mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman PPP, would visit Sindh to assess the flood situation.
Shah urged the public not to pay attention to contradictory statements and assured them that all necessary arrangements have been made to mitigate the impact of the floods. He added that relief camps are set up and operational across the region.
The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements made by some individuals regarding the construction of canals or dams, emphasizing the need for responsible and informed discourse on such critical issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organizes milad at Chowk Wazir Khan4 minutes ago
-
Nation united with Pakistan army: Speaker Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive4 minutes ago
-
Kamal pays tribute to Pak Army on Defence Day4 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts US disaster experts for innovative response measures at NEOC4 minutes ago
-
Special Polio eradication campaign continues4 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti commemorates September 6th a day of courage and sacrifice4 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s life is beacon of light for all of us: CM Murad14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits Quaid's mausoleum on Defence Day14 minutes ago
-
Home secretary reviews security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions,gatherings14 minutes ago
-
Defence Day Tribute: Pakistan remembers lion heart Captain Sher Khan (NH)14 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi central procession concludes peacefully in Haripur14 minutes ago