National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization

National Grid Company (NGC) of Pakistan (formerly NTDC), in collaboration with LUMS Energy Institute, will host the National Consultative Workshop on the Power Sector Indigenization Road Map on May 24, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) National Grid Company (NGC) of Pakistan (formerly NTDC), in collaboration with LUMS Energy Institute, will host the National Consultative Workshop on the Power Sector Indigenization Road Map on May 24, 2025.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari will be the chief guest, while Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr. Waseem Nazir will address the gathering and highlight the role of regulatory body in accelerating industrial localization.

Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chairman Board of Directors NGC and Senior Advisor at LUMS Energy Institute, stated here Wednesday that this workshop aims to bring together leaders from the power sector, local manufacturers, regulatory authorities and academia to chart out a unified and actionable roadmap to strengthen Pakistan’s electrical equipment manufacturing ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, the event will feature the official launch of Pakistan’s first Power Equipment Manufacturing Dashboard, a real-time digital platform designed to track localization progress, map vendor capacity, and identify strategic investment opportunities. This tool is developed by the LUMS Energy Institute and will become a cornerstone of the Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP).

The workshop features distinguished speakers and participants, including the Chairman WAPDA, Managing Director PPMC, CEO K-Electric, Chairman BoDs of DISCOs, CEO CPPA-G and other senior representatives from government, industry, and regulatory institutions.

The forum will host expert-led discussions on the challenges and potential of localizing key electrical equipment across the generation, transmission, and distribution segments. Special sessions will evaluate the capability of local manufacturers to meet national demand, with stakeholder recommendations to be presented directly to decision-makers for actionable outcomes.

This timely initiative aligns with Pakistan’s ongoing energy reforms under the National Electricity Plan 2023-2027, which emphasizes reducing import dependency and promoting indigenous capabilities. With the collaboration of public institutions, industry, and academia, the consultative workshop is expected to contribute significantly to building a self-reliant and sustainable energy infrastructure.

On the directions of Managing Director NGC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas, a pre-meeting with contractors and stakeholders was convened by Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, DMD (P&E) and DMD (AD&M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, at WAPDA House, Lahore. Their feedback and insights were also incorporated in the preparation for the National Consultative Workshop.

The LUMS Energy Institute is a nationally recognized think tank dedicated to accelerating Pakistan’s transition towards sustainable and secure energy system. Through data-driven analysis, interdisciplinary research, and strategic policy design, LEI engages with government entities, industry leaders, and global institutions to shape evidence-based solutions for the country’s energy future.